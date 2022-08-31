ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aiming to crack down on shoplifting at retail stores that’s thought to be fueling other crimes, New Mexico law enforcement officials are inviting businesses to participate in a new criminal intelligence technology platform Wednesday. Alongside the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce is starting the “New Mexico Organized Retail Crime Association” with a new criminal intelligence database that hopes to help track and prosecute suspects.

According to the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, the technology at the center of the partnership is software created by a company called “Auror.co.” The software is described as “an online interface used by retailers and law enforcement to track criminal activity and gather data in real time.”

So far, several big boxes stores have signed up to participate in the new database, including Home Depot, Koh’s Albertsons Safeway, Target and Walmart. The New Mexico Chamber of Commerce says it now wants small businesses to sign up.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this article with more information as soon as its available.