ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Days after taking office, Bernalillo County’s new Sheriff John Allen is expected to outline his administration’s priorities. Allen and his new executive staff are slated to hold a news conference this morning.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference here on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 10 a.m.

A Democrat, Allen replaces fellow Democrat Sheriff Manny Gonzales III as the Albuquerque-area’s top elected lawman. Allen defeated Republican Paul Pacheco in the November general election with roughly 54% of the vote.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.