ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says a recent retail crime operation lead to the recovery of thousands of dollars in merchandise and the arrest of nearly three dozen suspects. The department is expected to discuss the results of the operation during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The department is expected to release more details about the operation, including where it took place and for how long. So far, APD has said 33 offenders were arrested and nearly $7,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered as a result of the work.

Retail crime earned the focus of New Mexico lawmakers during the 2023 session, resulting in a new law that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) has since signed. House Bill 234 allows for prosecutors to combine the value of merchandise stolen from retailers over the course of 90 days.

Supporters hope the hope the law makes it easier to pursue felony charges instead of misdemeanor charges. State officials have placed more attention on retail crime operations over the last two years, including support for a new private database gathering intelligence about retail crime cases.

