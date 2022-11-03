ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just five days out from the midterm election, President Joe Biden is stopping in New Mexico today for a series of events in Albuquerque through the afternoon. After flying into the Sunport, the President is slated to speak at both invite-only and public events.

This is the second time President Joe Biden has visited New Mexico in 2022, and since his election in November 2020. Earlier this year, Biden visited Santa Fe in June to receive a briefing on the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire.

It’s unclear exactly what time President Biden will land in New Mexico. However, Albuquerque Police is warning drivers to avoid the area south of I-40 in southeast and southwest Albuquerque Thursday between 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The White House hasn’t formally announced where the President’s first visit will take place. At a second stop, Biden is expected to speak at a New Mexico Democratic Party rally. A location for that rally also hasn’t been publicly announced yet.

The Albuquerque Sunport is also expected to see travel impacted around the time of the President’s arrival, likely before noon. Travelers in and out of Albuquerque should expect the possibility of flight delays around the time of the President’s arrival and departure.