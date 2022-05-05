NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After weeks of severe spring winds across New Mexico, calming conditions Thursday and Friday are expected to help in the fight against several dangerous wildfires. The welcome change may not last for long though, as winds and high fire danger is expected to ramp up through the weekend.

So what can you expect? When and where will the wind be the worst, and what should you watch out for? Chief Meteorologist Grant Tosterud and KRQE Digital Anchor Chris McKee discussed the latest on wildfire danger during a live stream discussion on the weather Thursday afternoon.

