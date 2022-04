NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Extreme and likely damaging winds are expected across much of New Mexico Friday afternoon and into the evening. High wind warnings will remain in effect all day and night across the state, as 40-55 mph sustained winds and gusts up to 65-75 mph are expected.

KRQE Digital Anchor Chris McKee and Chief Meterologist Grant Tosterud have coverage of the winds Friday afternoon and the latest fire evacuations. Watch the video on this page for more information.