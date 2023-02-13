NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heading into Valentine’s Day, New Mexico is looking at back-to-back storm systems moving through the majority of the state. Winds have started to pick up in the metro-area Monday afternoon and by Tuesday evening, some snow could be on the way.

So what can you expect? KRQE News 13 Chief Meteorologist sat down with Digital Anchor Chris McKee inside the News 13 Digital Studio Monday afternoon for an extended conversation about the storm systems moving through the Land of Enchantment. Watch the video embedded on this page for the full conversation.

The first storm now moving through the state is coming from the Arizona area. That storm should continue to move across the western portion of New Mexico and into southern Colorado through Tuesday. High winds are expected across the majority of the state as well, while the Albuquerque-metro area could begin to see rain showers into Tuesday evening.

Some snowfall could accumulate first in higher elevations Tuesday evening, including the East Mountains. As temperatures drop Tuesday night, the northern mountains is expected to see snow, while the Albuquerque-area could see some trace snowfall.

While a calmer Tuesday morning is forecasted, severe weather will begin to pick up late Tuesday into Wednesday as a second storm moves in. The second storm is expected to bring up to a foot of snow in some places in New Mexico, and could bring even better chances for snow in the Albuquerque-area as colder temperatures are expected.

