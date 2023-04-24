ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The judge overseeing Luis Talamantes-Romero’s murder trial in the 2019 killing of Jacqueline Vigil is expected to make a ruling this morning on key evidence in the case. Prosecutors are seeking to play jailhouse phone call recordings to the jury said to contain statements tied to the case.

KRQE News 13 will livestream day six of the trial’s proceedings on this page. Coverage may begin around 9 a.m. with attorneys discussing motions in the case. Testimony is expected to resume around 1:30 p.m.

Talamantes is accused of shooting and killing Vigil, 55, in the early morning hours of November 19, 2019. Vigil was in the driver’s seat of her car, backing out of her driveway when she was shot in the head.

Proceedings began in front of jurors Tuesday with opening statements and key testimony from Vigil’s widower Sam Vigil and Talamantes’ alleged accomplice Isaac Ramirez. On Wednesday, a friend of Talamantes described the defendant’s relocation to San Antonio after Vigil’s murder. Jurors also heard from several police officers and victims of burglaries Talamantes is alleged to have committed.

On Thursday, police experts explained how and why investigators eventually charged Talamantes, in part, showing shell casings recovered in the case. On Friday, prosecutors called a medical examiner to the stand while the defense highlighted flaws in APD’s initial investigation.

John Duran and Greer Staley are leading the prosecution in the case for the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office. Kathleen Rhinehart is representing Talamantes as a defense attorney. Judge Britt Baca-Miller is overseeing the case.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.