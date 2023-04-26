ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After six days of testimony, jurors are expected to begin deliberating a verdict in the Luis Talamantes Romero murder trial Wednesday morning. Talamantes is facing first degree murder and eight other charges tied to the 2019 killing of Jacque Vigil in a northwest Albuquerque neighborhood.

KRQE News 13 will livestream court proceedings on this page. Once a verdict is reached or if jury questions come up, KRQE News 13 will be broadcast the events in the live video player on this page.

Defense attorneys presented a short case yesterday, calling just one witness in morning before resting their case. A former APD detective, Jessie Carter told jurors about a review of the Vigil case that he performed in early 2020 and his opinion that what he received was incomplete.

Closing arguments lasted nearly three hours Tuesday. While prosecutors painted Talamantes as a killer who only cares about himself, the defense argued that Talamantes is a victim in a plot involving the state’s star witness.

Prosecutors with the state wrapped testimony Monday by playing jail house phone call recordings between Luis Talamantes, his nephew Eric Barron, and other family members. According to the prosecution, at least one of the recordings suggests Talamantes admits culpability in Vigil’s killing. Recorded hours after the murder, a voice purported to be Talamantes says “I didn’t even know her,” while discussing other matters thought to be related to the shooting.

Proceedings began in front of jurors last Tuesday, April 18, with opening statements and key testimony from Vigil’s widower Sam Vigil and Talamantes’ alleged accomplice Isaac Ramirez. On Wednesday, a friend of Talamantes described the defendant’s relocation to San Antonio after Vigil’s murder. Jurors also heard from several police officers and victims of burglaries Talamantes is alleged to have committed.

Last Thursday, police experts explained how and why investigators eventually charged Talamantes, in part, showing shell casings recovered in the case. On Friday, prosecutors called a medical examiner to the stand while the defense highlighted flaws in APD’s initial investigation.

John Duran and Greer Staley are leading the prosecution in the case for the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office. Kathleen Rhinehart is representing Talamantes as a defense attorney. Judge Britt Baca-Miller is overseeing the case.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.