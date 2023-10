ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced the film, “How Charming” completed filming in and around Albuquerque.

The short film is about a young man who contemplates the feeling as he gets distracted while studying and calls his friend as a bicyclist passes him by. The film is directed by Bryce Dylan and Produced by Eric Braun. How Charming employed about 12 local crew members and three local principal actors.