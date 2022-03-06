ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Saturday night. Officials say police responded around 11:00 p.m. in the 7000 block of Zuni Rd. SE.

They say an unknown vehicle was heading west on Zuni from San Pablo St. and struck a pedestrian crossing the street. The driver fled the area and the pedestrian died at the scene.

Police say speed and pedestrian error were factors in the crash. They say no witnesses saw the crash and there was no video taken. This story is developing.