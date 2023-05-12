ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program has issued a health alert due to blowing dust. That warning is set to start at 11 p.m. Friday night and will end at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The organization has listed these steps for people during health alerts:
- Limit your time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise.
- Schools and senior citizen facilities may want to provide indoor activities to minimize exposure to elevated outdoor particulate levels.
- Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/recirculation mode.
- If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations, or unusual fatigue) contact your healthcare provider.
- Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their healthcare provider.
- Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.