ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program has issued a health alert due to blowing dust. That warning is set to start at 11 p.m. Friday night and will end at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The organization has listed these steps for people during health alerts: