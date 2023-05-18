FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are expected to publish police body camera video and other visual evidence today, tied to Monday’s mass shooting in Farmington. The department is slated to release video during a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference here on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 2 p.m.

Thursday’s news conference will mark the third news conference the department has held since the shooting happened Monday morning. Police say three victims were killed and six others were wounded by gunfire in a Farmington neighborhood.

The victims have been identified as Shirley Voita, 79, Melody Ivie, 73, and Gwendolyn Schofield, 97. Also called “Aunt Melody,” Ivie operated and taught at a local preschool and was the daughter of Schofield, known as “Grandma Gwen” to many. A state representative for the Farmington area, Rep. Mark Duncan says the three victims were “exceptional women.”

Police say an 18-year-old Farmington High student was behind the shooting, which started in the front yard of his father’s home. After walking along N. Dustin Road, the shooter was eventually confronted by police in the lawn of the First Church of Christ, Scientist building. Police shot and killed the shooter. So far, investigators believe he was randomly targeting people driving through the neighborhood.

Police believe at least 176 shots were fired during the incident, with the the shooter using an AR-15 rifle and two pistols over a span of around ten minutes. During Wednesday’s news conference, Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe forecasted the release of police body camera video, saying the videos show officers bravery in responding to the scene.

“I really think you’ll come away seeing the incredibly bravely of people that are devoted to trying to keep their community safe,” Chief Hebbe said. “Even in the midst of just an unspeakable tragedy for us.”

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.