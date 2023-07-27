CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department is offering 100 free domestic well water tests at the Clovis Farmers Market on August 12. The event will be held at 2809 N. Prince St. during the Clovis Farmers Market from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The state provided these guidelines for those who want their water tested:

Let the water run for 2-3 minutes before collecting the sample.

Fill a clean glass or plastic container without any odors with at least a quart or liter of your well water.

If the home has a whole house filtration system, collect the water at the wellhead prior to any filtration or softener systems if possible.

Fill the container with water as close to the time of testing as possible.

Residents should also bring information like well depth, depth to water, well casing material, the latitude and longitude of the well, and distance from the well to the nearest septic tank or leachfield system.

If you can’t attend the event, a family member or neighbor can bring the sample to be tested. The bottle needs to be clearly labeled with the owner’s name, phone number, address, and well information. Testing is only available for homes that use private wells for drinking water.

The program does not provide testing for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Anyone with questions about PFAS in drinking water can contact Andy Jochems at the Drinking Water Bureau Source Water Protection Team at 505-205-6964 or andy.jochems@env.nm.gov.