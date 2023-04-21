ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Testimony continues into a fifth day Friday in the trial of Luis Talamantes-Romero, charged with first degree murder in one of Albuquerque’s most high-profile murder cases. Defense attorneys are expected to spend Friday morning cross examining the lead case agent who oversaw the investigation of Jacqueline Vigil’s murder.

KRQE News 13 will livestream day four of the trial’s proceedings on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 8:30 a.m.

Talamantes is accused of shooting and killing Vigil, 55, in the early morning hours of November 19, 2019. Vigil was in the driver’s seat of her car, backing out of her driveway when she was shot in the head.

APD Commander Kyle Hartsock eventually became the case agent in the Vigil murder investigation. Hartsock spent much of Thursday afternoon describing how investigators connected the dots in the case.

Testimony is only expected to last through Friday morning due to other matters involving the the judge who is overseeing the case. The trial is scheduled to last through next Tuesday, April 25.

After a full day of jury selection Monday, testimony opened on Tuesday with jurors hearing opening statements and testimony from widower Sam Vigil and Isaac Ramirez. On Wednesday, jurors heard about Talamantes relocation to San Antonio after Vigil’s murder, as well as testimony from several police officers and victims of burglaries Talamantes is alleged to have committed.

John Duran and Greer Staley are leading the prosecution in the case for the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office. Kathleen Rhinehart is representing Talamantes as a defense attorney.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.