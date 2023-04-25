ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jurors are expected to finally hear arguments from Luis Talamantes-Romero’s defense Tuesday in the trial surrounding the 2019 killing of Jacque Vigil. The defense is slated to begin presenting its case following testimony from the state’s 14 witnesses across five days of testimony.

KRQE News 13 will livestream day seven of the trial’s proceedings on this page. Coverage is expected begin around 9 a.m.

Talamantes is accused of shooting and killing Vigil, 55, in the early morning hours of November 19, 2019. Vigil was in the driver’s seat of her car, backing out of the driveway of her northwest Albuquerque home when she was shot in the head. Talamantes is facing one count of first degree murder among eight other counts for other crimes.

On Monday, prosecutors with the state wrapped testimony by playing jail house phone call recordings between Luis Talamantes, his nephew Eric Barron, and other family members. According to the prosecution, at least one of the recordings suggests Talamantes admits culpability in Vigil’s killing. Recorded hours after the murder, a voice purported to be Talamantes says “I didn’t even know her,” while discussing other matters thought to be related to the shooting.

Tuesday marks the seventh day of proceedings in Talamantes’ trial. After the defense presents its case, jurors are expected to receive deliberation instruction, then hear closing arguments. Depending on how quickly proceedings move, the jury could begin deliberating the case sometime Tuesday.

The defense is expected to call at least one witness Tuesday, former APD detective Jessie Carter. Carter is expected to testify about his review of the murder investigation. Talamantes’ defense suggested in opening statements that certain evidence was ignored in the case.

Proceedings began in front of jurors last Tuesday, April 18, with opening statements and key testimony from Vigil’s widower Sam Vigil and Talamantes’ alleged accomplice Isaac Ramirez. On Wednesday, a friend of Talamantes described the defendant’s relocation to San Antonio after Vigil’s murder. Jurors also heard from several police officers and victims of burglaries Talamantes is alleged to have committed.

On Thursday, police experts explained how and why investigators eventually charged Talamantes, in part, showing shell casings recovered in the case. On Friday, prosecutors called a medical examiner to the stand while the defense highlighted flaws in APD’s initial investigation.

John Duran and Greer Staley are leading the prosecution in the case for the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office. Kathleen Rhinehart is representing Talamantes as a defense attorney. Judge Britt Baca-Miller is overseeing the case.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.