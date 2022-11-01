NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico state police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on Highway 64 east of Bloomfield. Officials say officers were dispatched to the crash around 4 p.m. on October 29.

The initial investigation shows a Nissan Altima, driven by 24-year-old Leanna Florez, crossed into the other lane for unknown reasons and crashed head on with a Toyota Tundra. NMSP says Florez was pronounced dead on the scene. They say she does not appear to have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The 58-year-old driver of the Tundra and three other passengers were taken to a hospital. Officials say their conditions are not known. The crash is still being investigated by NMSP, they say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.