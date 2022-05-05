CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department says a motorcycle driver was killed just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of 7th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Officers say when they arrived, they found an SUV in the intersection and a motorcycle on the ground. They found 18-year-old Alex Casanova on the ground in front of the SUV. He was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center but died from his injuries.

Clovis Police have not released the name of the driver but say they are cooperating with the investigation.