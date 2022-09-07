NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base recently activated the new MC-130J flying unit. The new unit will help with the wing’s Force Generation model to support special operations command strategic guidance.

The MC-130J Commando II aircraft flies low-level air refuel missions and supports infiltration, exfiltration and special forces resupply missions. “For the past two decades, our mission has required Airmen to endure frequent, often last-minute deployments. The Force Generation model provides an opportunity to invest equally in Airmen professional deployment…,” U.S. Air Force Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing Commander said in a release. More information can be found at https://www.cannon.af.mil