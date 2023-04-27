ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is set to provide details an April 16 deputy-involved shooting that left a man dead. The shooting happened in a South Valley neighborhood, southeast of Coors and Gun Club Road.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 2 p.m.

BCSO says 35-year-old Jared Romero was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 2300 block of Griffin Road SW. According to the department, deputies were responded to a welfare check when they made contact with Romero.

In an initial news release after the shooting, BCSO said Romero was armed with a knife. After a confrontation with Romero, BCSO says at least one deputy shot at Romero. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated