ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a fatal crash involving the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office’s “Metro 2” helicopter, Sheriff Manny Gonzales is expected to address the future of the air support unit. The sheriff and several county leaders are slated to hold a news conference on the topic Wednesday.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference here on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Four people were killed when the county’s Metro 2 helicopter crashed near Las Vegas, New Mexico on July 17. Bernalillo County Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lieutenant Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison, and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue Specialist Matthew King were all victims in the crash.

Since the crash, the National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on shedding some light on what happened. Before the crash, Metro 2 was returning to Bernalillo County after helping fight wildfires in the Las Vegas area. Investigators say the helicopter had just refueled in Las Vegas.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, officials are expected to discuss the “progress and future of the Metro Air Support Unit.” Sheriff Manny Gonzales is expected to be in attendance along with County Manager Julie Morgas Baca, County Commissioner Walt Benson and others.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will add more information to this article when it becomes available.