SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most popular hiking destinations in New Mexico, the Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument has now been closed for three years. While the monument shutdown in 2020 amid the start of COVID-19 pandemic, the virus has continued to be cited as the primary factor for its continued closure in 2023, even as the rest of New Mexico has ended its COVID-19 emergency declaration.

In a recent KRQE News 13 Investigation, Gabrielle Burkhart takes a closer look at if Tent Rocks is any closer toward reopening and the other factors at play in the monument’s continued closure. She also examines why so many public officials have been so elusive about addressing the topic.

In an extended interview, Gabrielle recently spoke with KRQE Digital Anchor Chris McKee about her latest investigation. Watch the video embedded on this page for the full conversation.

As part of the segment, Gabby and Chris discuss the history of the monument and the process Gabby took in her investigation. They also discuss when the Bureau of Land Management may reopen the beloved and culturally significant monument.

For more context on Gabrielle’s story, you should view her full investigation on KRQE.com. The story is titled: “Why has Tent Rocks been closed for three years?”

