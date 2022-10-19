ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 investigation sheds light on a recent federal lawsuit filed against the state of New Mexico over allegations that its medically fragile waiver program is falling short. An Albuquerque family is among those who say their daughter isn’t getting the medical help the state program has promised.

In the story, Alicia and Ben Cortez detail the struggle caring for their 10-year old daughter Amariz, who is facing multiple diagnosis and supposed to be receiving 40 hours of in-home nursing care. KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Ann Pierret recently spoke with News 13’s Chris McKee about the investigation.

What’s next for the lawsuit? Is the family receiving any medical care funded by the state? Are there any potential solutions to the problem? These questions and more are addressed in the interview.

