NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After paying $85,000 over several years to buy her forever home, Maria Zaragoza is now fighting foreclosure. Her home sale was never recorded in county records, and meanwhile, unbeknownst to Zaragoza, the original home seller took out a mortgage on the property that’s now several years delinquent.

