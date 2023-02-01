ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 investigation reveals a bolstered effort by federal prosecutors to crackdown on gun crime in the metro-area by addressing a specific type of violation. In 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of New Mexico prosecuted eight cases with allegations of people buying guns for others, or straw purchases. That’s up from five cases in 2021, and between one and four cases each year from 2012 through 2021.

