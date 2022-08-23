NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Back in January, a Curry County deputy’s death marked just one of two New Mexico law enforcement officers to have died from COVID-19. Since then, the family of Deputy Bryan Vannatta, 34, has fought to access his line-of-duty death benefits amid a dispute with insurance.

A recent KRQE News 13 investigation takes a closer look at the struggle Vannatta’s family has experienced, and the bureaucratic problems that have arisen after his death. Investigative Reporter Ann Pierret recently discussed the story in the KRQE News 13 Digital Studio.

