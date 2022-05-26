ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An ongoing operation for the last year has police and special agents in the Albuquerque-metro area targeting shoplifters who, in many cases, are accused of doing more than just stealing high-dollar items from stores. Lead by the New Mexico Attorney General, the crackdown is targeting what authorities call “organized retail crime.”

KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Ann Pierret recently looked into the work APD, the AG and other local agencies are doing to stop shoplifters, or suspects that authorities say are often involved in other crimes. From video captured in a ride-along with law enforcement, Ann’s investigation gives viewers an up-close look at the work special agents are taking part in.

In a recent “Behind the Story” conversation, KRQE Digital Anchor Chris McKee spoke with Ann about her investigation. Watch the video in this article for the complete conversation on her report.

Among the topics discussed: what’s happened to the suspects who were arrested for shoplifting? Ann also discusses the access she had as police ran their and the likelihood that this work will continue.

For more context about this discussion, watch and read Ann’s complete story on KRQE.com. The story is titled: “Take down, take down:” An inside look at catching shoplifters.

“Behind the story,” is KRQE News 13’s new online exclusive web series, giving viewers a more detailed look into the process and the work that goes into KRQE News 13’s investigative reports. For more segments on prior stories, visit the KRQE News 13 Investigates page by clicking this link.