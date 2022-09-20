ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is expected to release new video and details today surrounding two police shooting cases in late August. One of those shootings happened at a westside gas station, resulting in the death of 27-year-old Keshawn Thomas.

KRQE News 13 will livestream a planned APD news conference here on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 2 p.m.

According to a news release from APD, the department is in part expected to discuss the August 22nd shooting near Sunshine Theatre in downtown Albuquerque. APD says around 1 a.m. that Monday, at least one officer fired a shot at a man who they saw shot and kill a woman nearby.

No one was hurt in that August 22nd shooting. At the time, police said the suspect drove off from the scene and was not caught. It’s unclear if any developments have come in the case since then.

The second shooting that APD is expected to discuss resulted in the death of 27-year-old Keshawn Thomas. It happened on Sunday, August 28 at the Valero gas station on Coors and Quail.

Albuquerque Police says officers were called to the gas station for a report of a man unconscious inside of a Dodge Charger at the station. When officers arrived, they made contact with Thomas, who they believed was possibly intoxicated.

In a news briefing following the shooting in August, APD Chief Harold Medina said officers had Thomas step out of the vehicle. As officers were speaking to Thomas, APD says Thomas began to smoke, then walked back toward the vehicle.

Medina said, “some kind of confrontation occurred” and multiple officers fired shots, killing Thomas. The Chief also stated that a gun and ammunition magazines were recovered at the scene.

