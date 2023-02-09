Alec Baldwin on the set of the film ‘Rust’ in October 2021. | Image Courtesy: Santa Fe Co. Sheriff’s Office

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alec Baldwin and the “Rust” movie production among more than a dozen other associates face a new lawsuit tied to the fatal 2021 shooting. One of the nation’s most prominent attorneys, Gloria Allred announced the lawsuit Thursday, filed on behalf of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ mother, father and sister in Ukraine.

Hutchins was killed on October 21, 2021 after being shot by a gun Alec Baldwin was handling during a movie set rehearsal at Bonzana Creek Ranch near Santa Fe. Previously, Hutchins’ widow, Matthew Hutchins, previous reached a settlement in the ‘Rust’ shooting case in October 2022.

Filed in a California court, the new lawsuit contains allegations of battery, intentional affliction of emotional stress, negligence and loss of consortium tied to Hutchins death. Allred described “loss of consortium” Thursday a a claim aiming to recover compensation to damages of relationships that are “mutually dependent.”

“In addition to this tragedy, they have to try to cope with that loss [of Halyna] while living in Ukraine in the midst of Putin’s war,” Allred said Thursday. “Olga [Halyna’s mother] is doing her best to cope with the loss of Halyna, while at the same time, acting as an emergency operating room nurse in a hospital in Ukraine where she’s caring for those who’ve been hurt in battle.”

Baldwin and the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are each criminally charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting. That case remains pending with a first court date expected on February 24.

