ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has now flipped the switch on giving the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) instant, live video access to security cameras on the city’s fleet of 245 buses. Its the first time police inside APD’s Real Time Crime Center have had live access to video feeds on buses, years after the system became available to the transit department.

More than 1,000 cameras are now accessible to APD. Those include both inward facing cameras viewing passengers on board city buses, and outward facing cameras on the exterior of the buses.

The Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) is a roughly ten-year old initiative of the department, which lets officers scan various surveillance cameras throughout the city. Currently, APD has access to cameras across schools, private businesses, intersections and more. Mayor Tim Keller said the city has invested more than $20 million in the RTCC over the last several years.

The new initiative comes after a recent KRQE News 13 investigation, highlighting an increase in violent incidents reported on buses. Since that report, Albuquerque City Councilor Klarissa Peña has proposed a resolution that could create a new transit security response plan.

