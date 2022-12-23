ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is expected to release new details and video in two recent police shooting cases that took place in November. The department is slated to hold a news conference this morning (Friday, December 23) at 10:30 a.m.

KRQE News 13 will livestream a video feed of the news conference here on his page. Coverage is expected to begin around 10:30 a.m.

One of the two shooting cases APD is expected to discuss is a fatal shooting that happened in the early morning hours of November 10, just outside APD headquarters in downtown Albuquerque at 4th and Roma. According to the department, officers shot and killed Jesus Crosby, 41, after Crosby is said to have lunged at officers while holding a knife.

During Friday’s news conference, APD announced that while officers believed Crosby was holding a knife when the shooting occurred, Crosby was actually holding a pair of nail clippers.

In a news conference about statistics surrounding police shooting cases, APD Chief Harold Medina said the day before the shooting took place, Crosby was reported to police for allegedly the windows of a bank building. That happened around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9.

“From that broken window, officers were looking for this individual during the course of the day,” Medina. “[Crosby] was frustrated because he couldn’t use his ATM card, he did threaten individuals at the bank.”

The police shooting took place more than 12 hours after the bank incident, according to Medina, sometime after midnight. Outside of APD’s Prisoner Transport Unit, Chief Harold Medina said Crosby ran from officers who knew of the incident that happened at the bank. Medina described the situation as “problematic” for APD.

“We end up with four officers, a supervisor, well within what we’re being asked to do under our settlement agreement, two less lethal, two lethal and a supervisor to supervise the scene,” Medina said. “They’re trying to negotiate with this individual at two o-clock in the morning, on the side of a building downtown, and the individual lunges at officers, officers discharge their firearms and less lethal, and the individual died as a result of the gunshot wounds he sustained.”

The second shooting case APD is expected to discuss happened on November 25 on Odessa Court SW, near 98th and Gibson. Officers initially responded to a home there around 3:30 p.m. after a call about a domestic disturbance between two men.

APD says officers shot and killed a man who was armed with two knives. In a news conference after the shooting, Chief Harold Medina said officers tried to subdue the man with at least one less-lethal round before officers fired guns, killing the suspect.

This is a developing news story. This article will be updated.