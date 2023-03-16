Livestream of news conference at 11 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is expected to release newly compiled crime statistic data from 2022. The department is slated to hold a news conference on the topic Thursday morning.

APD didn’t provide details about the news conference, aside from the main topic. Chief Harold Medina is expected to speak during the event.

2022 was a record year for homicides within the city. At the end of December 2022, APD published a list of 120 homicides that had occurred throughout the year. That count exceeds the 2021 record of 110 homicides counted by APD.

