ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Taking a new approach toward crime in the southeast part of the city, Albuquerque Police has carved out a new area command focusing on some of the city’s most dense neighborhoods. The department is opening a new “University Area Command” with a news conference expected on the announcement Tuesday.

Albuquerque Police say the new area command represents a split of what has been a full southeast area command in the past. With now two area commands in the southeast part of the city, APD says the University Area Command will be able to “provide additional resources to the University and Nob Hill areas.”

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, the city had six area command, including the Foothills, Valley, Northwest, Northeast, Southwest and Southeast. On the city’s website, APD describes area commands as “managed by a commander and staffed with between 82 and 119 officers, depending on size of the area command and level of calls for service.”

To note, an area command, which is a region, is different from a substation. The city has around 10 substations, including three in the downtown and Old Town areas and one in Nob Hill, inside of an old diner building,