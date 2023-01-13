ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city officials are expected to discuss the next steps in the Gateway Center homeless shelter project Friday morning. It comes after the city just opened a temporary winter shelter space earlier this week.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 10 a.m.

The new temporary winter shelter is expected to house a limited number of people at the site of the former hospital on Gibson, east of San Mateo. Phase two of the project is expected to house hundreds more individuals. The city says it will seek $20 million for the second phase of the project during the 2023 legislative session, which starts next week.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.