ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque and New Mexico criminal justice officials are expected to unveil a new partnership Friday designed to help build better criminal cases for prosecution. The Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce is slated to announce the initiative in a news conference this morning.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference here on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 10 a.m.

According to a news release on the announcement, the new crime-fighting tool is called “Case Catcher,” said to be “designed to strengthen criminal cases against offenders in Bernalillo County.” Built by New Mexico Tech, the Chamber says it created the technology through a U.S. Department of Justice grant.

The District Attorney and Albuquerque Police are also expected to announce the “co-location” of both agencies’ “case initiation units.” Alongside the Chamber and New Mexico Tech officials, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina and Commander Kyle Hartsock, and BCSO officials are all expected to attend.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.