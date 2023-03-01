ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Isotopes individual game tickets go on sale Monday, March 6. Fans can purchase tickets to any of the 75 home games, including promotional nights, at abqisotopes.com, ticketmaster.com or the Isotopes box office. For a full list of the Isotopes 2023 season promotional schedule, click here.

The home opener for the Isotopes is Tuesday, April 4 at 6:35 p.m. against the Salt Lake City Bees. This kicks off a six-game home stand that goes through Sunday, April 9th. The Isotopes are back for another six-game home stand on Tuesday April 18, against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Tuesday, Apr. 4 Fleece Blankets

Friday, Apr. 7 Magnet Schedules

Saturday, Apr. 8 Long-Sleeve T-Shirts

Sunday, Apr. 23 22oz Cups

Friday, May 5 Mariachis Jerseys

Friday, May 19 Baseball Cards

Sunday, May 21 Team Posters

Friday, May 26 Camo Hats

Tuesday, Jun. 6 Mariachis Flags

Thursday, Jun. 8 Magazines

Friday, Jun. 9 Hats

Friday, Jun. 30 Beach Towels

Saturday, Jul. 1 Lowrider Bobbleheads

Friday, Jul. 14 Beer Steins

Sunday, Jul. 30 Lunch Bags

Friday, Aug. 4 Youth Jerseys

Friday, Aug. 18 Raglan T-Shirts

Sunday, Aug. 20 Jordan Pacheco Bobbleheads

Saturday, Sep. 9 Clear Fanny Packs

Sunday, Sep. 10 Dog Bowls

Sunday, Sep. 24 Mariachis Jerseys