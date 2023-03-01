ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Isotopes individual game tickets go on sale Monday, March 6. Fans can purchase tickets to any of the 75 home games, including promotional nights, at abqisotopes.com, ticketmaster.com or the Isotopes box office. For a full list of the Isotopes 2023 season promotional schedule, click here.
The home opener for the Isotopes is Tuesday, April 4 at 6:35 p.m. against the Salt Lake City Bees. This kicks off a six-game home stand that goes through Sunday, April 9th. The Isotopes are back for another six-game home stand on Tuesday April 18, against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
Giveaway Nights
- Tuesday, Apr. 4 Fleece Blankets
- Friday, Apr. 7 Magnet Schedules
- Saturday, Apr. 8 Long-Sleeve T-Shirts
- Sunday, Apr. 23 22oz Cups
- Friday, May 5 Mariachis Jerseys
- Friday, May 19 Baseball Cards
- Sunday, May 21 Team Posters
- Friday, May 26 Camo Hats
- Tuesday, Jun. 6 Mariachis Flags
- Thursday, Jun. 8 Magazines
- Friday, Jun. 9 Hats
- Friday, Jun. 30 Beach Towels
- Saturday, Jul. 1 Lowrider Bobbleheads
- Friday, Jul. 14 Beer Steins
- Sunday, Jul. 30 Lunch Bags
- Friday, Aug. 4 Youth Jerseys
- Friday, Aug. 18 Raglan T-Shirts
- Sunday, Aug. 20 Jordan Pacheco Bobbleheads
- Saturday, Sep. 9 Clear Fanny Packs
- Sunday, Sep. 10 Dog Bowls
- Sunday, Sep. 24 Mariachis Jerseys
Mariachis de Nuevo México
- Saturday, Apr. 8
- Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Giveaway
- Friday, May 5
- Al Hurricane Jr. Concert, Mariachis Jersey giveaway, & Fireworks Show
- Tuesday, Jun. 6
- Taco Tuesday & Mariachis Flag giveaway
- Saturday, Jul. 1
- Lowrider Night & Bobblehead giveaway
- Saturday, Aug. 5
- Fireworks Extravaganza
- Sunday, Sep. 24
- Mariachis Jersey giveaway & Fan Appreciation Day