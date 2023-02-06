ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Named after a hybrid fish, a unique Albuquerque coffee spot has captured the hearts and palates of an online travel publication as one of the best coffee joints in the country. Praised for offering, “roastology,” Cutbow Coffee on Rio Grande near I-40 has been named among the best 25 coffee shops in the U.S., according to a ranking from Trips to Discover.com.

The website bills itself as a “travel discovery platform,” and recently named Taos among 24 best places to see in 2023 for international travelers seeking to discover culture and history in the U.S.A. Albuquerque’s “Cutbow” is mentioned among other smaller and well-known coffee spots across the U.S. It’s the only mention for New Mexico on the list.

Established in 2017, Cutbow Coffee has one location it deems as a roastery, tasting room and coffee bar, something Trips to Discover calls “the perfect backdrop for connoisseurs of all levels.” At least once in the past, Albuquerque Police even hosted a “coffee with a cop” sit down with the public at the shop, among others.

Regionally, the list also highlights coffee shops in Denver, Dallas, Austin and Las Vegas, Nevada. To read the full article, visit Trips to Discover’s website.