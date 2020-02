ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next phase is set to begin for a sports complex in Mesa Del Sol. On Tuesday, Bernalillo County officials will break ground as they add more soccer fields to the Mesa Del Sol Regional Sports Complex.

The fields off university, already serve as a practice facility for New Mexico United and youth sports. The county has already pitched in nearly half a million dollars and is currently asking the state legislature for almost $5 million more.