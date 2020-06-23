Skip to content
Top Stories
Route 66 Casino set to reopen this weekend
New Mexico families express concern about sending kids back to school
New Mexico cities plan for socially distanced July 4th fireworks
Santa Fe cracking down on visitors not wearing face masks on the plaza
COVID-19 Updates
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 10,838 Positive Cases
Navajo Nation confirms 55 new cases of COVID-19, total now to 7,045
Coronavirus case by state, global statistics, maps (updated daily)
Coronavirus Resources for New Mexico
Trendline Charts: Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
FAQ: New Mexico school Re-entry Plan
COVID-19 Coronavirus Testing Sites – New Mexico
Reopening New Mexico: State COVID-19 Guidelines for Employers and Individuals
COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
Now Trending on KRQE.com
FAQ: New Mexico school Re-entry Plan
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 10,838 Positive Cases
Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
New Mexico PED announces guidelines to bring students back in the fall
Santa Fe restaurant vandalized with white supremacist messages, racial slurs
Hazardous smoke conditions in Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas
35-mile long gas project adds pipeline from Bernalillo to Santa Fe
Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Don't Miss
New Mexico cities plan for socially distanced July 4th fireworks
Family overcomes cancer, COVID-19 and fire in the past month
Struggling businesses devastated over cancellation of Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
