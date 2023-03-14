SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe is looking for art entries for this year’s burning of Zozobra. The art will be featured on an official poster and on t-shirts for the event.

This year’s event is the 99th anniversary of the annual burning. Submissions will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 17, 2023. Requirements for the art submissions and the submission form can be found here.

Officials from the event say, “we value every submission we receive and appreciate the efforts of all our past poster, t-shirt, and ticket art participants who truly personify the diversity and richness of the poster art form. It is remarkable to look back across the decades and see the growth and breadth of human experience through our artists’ depictions of Old Man Gloom as he comes to artistic life over each successive decade of New Mexico’s cultural history.”

KRQE News 13 put a photo gallery together of last year’s burning of Zozobra. The 2022 event was particularly special as it followed two years of modified celebrations due to COVID.

Photo Inspiration from 2022’s event