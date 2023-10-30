Remarkable women are all around us. They make a difference in our lives and we want to honor them. From November 1 to November 30, 2023, KRQE will accept nominations for our Remarkable Women contest. Nominations are based on criteria; including community impact, self-achievement, and innovation/creativity entrepreneurial spirit.

KRQE Media Group will select four nominees to be considered for Remarkable Woman of the Year. Starting on March 5, 2024, every Tuesday in March, KRQE will feature one finalist on New Mexico Living. The local winner will be announced on April 2, 2024, on New Mexico Living or during a newscast.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.