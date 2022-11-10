From Monday, November 14th through Saturday, December 17, 2022, KRQE will accept nominations for Woman of the Year. Nominations are based on criteria including community impact, self-achievement and innovation/creativity/ entrepreneurial spirit.

KRQE Media Group will select four nominees to be considered for Woman of the Year. Starting on International Women’s Day, March 8, every Wednesday in March, we will feature one finalist on New Mexico Living. The local winner will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, on New Mexico Living or during the news.​