NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The finalists for the 2023 class of the National Toy Hall of Fame have been announced, and it is going to be a tight race to see who gets in. The ten finalists are as follows:

Baseball cards

Battleship

Bingo

Bop It

Cabbage Patch Kids

Choose Your Own Adventure Gamebooks

Connect 4

Ken

Little Tykes Cozy Coupe

Nerf Toys

Slime

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

From September 13 to 20, voting is open for the public to decide which iconic toys they think should make it into the Hall of Fame. The three toys that get the most public votes will then join three others that were selected by members of the National Selection Advisory Committee.

According to the Museum of Play’s website, the final inductees will be revealed on Thursday, November 9. To vote for your favorite toy in the National Toy Hall of Fame finalists list, click here; votes can be submitted once a day.