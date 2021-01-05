FOX Monday’s to the Rescue Watch & Win Contest

Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Recalls
Space News
Technology
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Map Center
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Top Stories
2 rare tornadoes reported in Northern California
Video
Winds pick up Tuesday afternoon, light snow possible in northern mountains
Video
Cold front moves into New Mexico, bringing clouds, gusty winds
Video
Grant’s Monday Night Forecast
Video
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2020 Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game: NFL
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
Top Stories
No surprise: Peyton Manning a Hall of Fame finalist
Top Stories
Reported virus issues at Ohio St raise specter of CFP delay
Top Stories
Schauffele recovers from COVID-19, optimistic about new year
Mr. Smith goes to Washington, takes another team to playoffs
Mulkey positive for COVID-19, UConn-Baylor women’s game off
Chiefs, Packers, Bills are top 3 in final AP Pro32 poll
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Business Hiring Due to COVID-19
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
FOX Monday’s to the Rescue Watch & Win Contest
Contests
Posted:
Jan 5, 2021 / 04:16 PM MST
/
Updated:
Jan 5, 2021 / 04:16 PM MST
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Upates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱 Download the KRQE Apps
Latest Video
Couple searching for family missing urn
Video
Spring River Zoo to host ‘Passport to Adventure’ grand reopening
Video
New Mexico oil and gas royalty audits net $2.3M
Video
Xcel Energy seeks rate increase to recover investments
Video
Pandemic postpones Mark Redwine trial
Video
Chaves County Sheriff takes to social media to stop illegal dumping
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
City shuts down popular Old Town restaurant for health order violations
Video
73 Navajo Nation communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 148,499 Positive Cases
New Mexicans can now register for COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Earth spinning faster than it has in 5 decades, scientists say
Albuquerque’s infamous ‘pig house’ to be demolished
Video
Mayor Keller provides update on vaccine rollout phases, city’s response to pandemic
Video
Winds pick up Tuesday afternoon, light snow possible in northern mountains
Video
Don't Miss
New Mexico couple searching for family of missing urn
Spring River Zoo to host ‘Passport to Adventure’ grand reopening
Video
Albuquerque fire crews presented with challenge coins for saving couple
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
Photos: Saucer-like clouds pop up over Albuquerque
Video
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources
Top Trending Stories: a look back on 2020 in New Mexico
MORE NEWS RESOURCES