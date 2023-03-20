NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad has been nominated once again for being one of the best scenic train rides in the United States. The contest is being held by USA Today and their readers can vote on who has the best scenic ride.

Courtesy of Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

The Durango and Silverton Railroad takes commuters through Colorado’s San Juan National Forest. The railroad has won the award for the last two years and is going for a third win.

Votes are being accepted once a day until Apr. 17, 2023, at noon. Click here to vote.