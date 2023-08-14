ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s campaign to keep the city clean, “Keep Albuquerque Beautiful,” is accepting art submissions for the design of this year’s official Junk Jog t-shirt. The “plogging” event combines jogging and picking up litter along with Bosque; it will take place on Saturday, October 28.

“Keeping our City and Bosque clean is a One Albuquerque effort,” says Billy Gallegos, interim director of SWMD. “As this event continues to grow every year, we are excited to offer this opportunity to the public. We can’t wait to see what they come up with to celebrate our volunteers and the spirit behind this event.”

Participants of any age can submit their artwork for the contest. Below are the details:

Art Submission Details

The contest is open to all ages

Artwork must be family-friendly

Designs must be one color

Designs must include the words “Keep Albuquerque Beautiful” and “Junk Jog”

The winning design will be selected by the Solid Waste team

The winner will receive an event shirt featuring the design

The design will be worn by event participants and volunteers

The contest closes on Friday, September 15

To send in an art submission, click the link here. For any questions regarding the submissions, email keepabqbeautiful@gmail.com