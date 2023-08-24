Football season and KRQE’s 2023-2024 Stadium66 Pro Football Challenge is back! Make your weekly picks for your chance to win the local overall season prize valued at $500.
New Mexico Living
Click to donate!
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Don't Miss
Photo Galleries
News Resources - Maps
Tokyo Olympics Athletics
August 31 2023 12:17 pm
Tokyo Olympics Athletics
August 31 2023 12:17 pm
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>