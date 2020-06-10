Programming

Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Coronavirus
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
2020 Elections
Politics – Government
Protests
Washington D.C. Bureau
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
KRQE+
Don’t Miss
Entertainment
Weird
BorderReport.com
MysteryWire.com
Top Stories
No change at bases named for Confederate officers, Trump says
NASCAR bans Confederate flag at all races, events
Isotopes make it to the finals of the “Greatest Gorra” contest
COVID-19 testing now available for New Mexico food industry workers
Coronavirus
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Local Resources for COVID-19
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
Reopening New Mexico: Guidelines for Employers and Individuals
Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
Public Health Order thru June 30
FAQ: Public Health Emergency Order
COVID-19 Testing Sites
Filing for Unemployment
Small Businesss: CARESAct Loan FAQ
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
Contests
New Mexico Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Programming
Your Name
(required)
Email
(required)
Phone
Message
(required)
Submit
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Relatives: Bodies found are 2 kids missing since September
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 9,105 Positive Cases
Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
Mayor Keller, city officials discuss report findings on housing, homelessness in Albuquerque
Video
Eastbound I-40 lanes near Route 66 Casino reopened after semi rollover crash
Video
Attorney for man killed by Las Cruces police officer speaks out
Video
Fight over American flag in Hobbs goes viral
Video
Video Forecast
Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
New Mexico company creates app to track risks in COVID-19 hotspots
Video
BioPark welcomes 7 Mexican wolf pups
Video
Fight over American flag in Hobbs goes viral
Video
More Don't Miss