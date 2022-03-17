ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – March is Women’s History Month, and to celebrate the Balloon Museum has an exhibition titled, “In Their Words: Stories by Women on the Ground and in the Air.” The exhibition will feature an evening full of activities that focus on women in ballooning.

Attendees can tour the exhibit and learn how the exhibit came together. People can hear first-hand stories from women who piloted balloons all over the world and there will be a photo booth available to take pictures with the pilots. There will be collectable, ‘women in ballooning’ trading cards. You can watch aerial performances by AirDance NM. The evening also includes live music, a food truck, hands-on ballooning activities, VARA wine bar and a balloon glow by a local women’s ballooning group.

The event will take place 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Balloon Museum. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door, they will be the same price as the standard cost of admission.

For more information visit cabq.gov/balloon