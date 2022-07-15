NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The most immersive, exhilarating, artistic night of the season for New Mexico United is back for a third year as the team is set to host Meow Wolf Night on Saturday, July 16. There will be plenty of festivities including special jerseys, a pre game tailgate and a costume contest with a grand prize round trip to Las Vegas.

“Meow Wolf Night is the most incredible, engaging and expressive soccer experience on the planet,” United owner Peter Trevisani said. “We encourage fans to come as their true, authentic, artistic, beautiful selves, to create costumes that have never been seen in this dimension, and to create an atmosphere that is unrivaled in American soccer!”

The “Costume Creature Disco” tailgate party gives fans the opportunity to express themselves in their wildest costume for a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada for United’s match against as Vegas Lights plus two tickets to Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart. Other prizes include Meow Wolf swag bags. The event will take place across from the stadium from 4-5:30 p.m. and the winner will be announced during the halftime show.

Inside the stadium at “Snaggy’s Closet”, fans can dress themselves in complementary accessories such as wigs, temporary tattoos, rat tails and more. United will also give away 50 flags for fans to decorate in addition to Meow Wolf coloring books.

Gates open at 5:30 to allow fans to partake in all the action. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. as United takes on Pittsburgh Riverhounds.